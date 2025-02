About Mountain Dew

With its one-of-a-kind bold flavor and refreshing citrus kick, Mountain Dew® exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to original Mountain Dew®, Diet Mountain Dew®, and Mountain Dew® Zero Sugar, the permanent DEW product line includes Mountain Dew® Code Red®, Mountain Dew LiveWire®, Mountain Dew Voltage®, Mountain Dew Major Melon®, and Mountain Dew Spark®. For more information, check out MountainDew.com, Facebook.com/MountainDew, Twitter.com/MountainDew, or Instagram.com/MountainDew.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.